Tony Estes

Tony Charles Estes, 19, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 22, 2000, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Charles Lawton Estes and Melanie Attaway Estes.
Tony was a 2019 Graduate of Bremen High School and was employed as a welder at Trailer Factory.
In addition to his parents, he was also survived by sisters, Jessica Attaway of Homestead, Florida, Kasie Attaway of Bremen, and Jessica and Anthony Nieves of Newnan; grandmother, Vivian Keith of Roopville; Uncle and Aunt Tony and Wanda Estes, of Buchanan; and nieces, Ava Rodriguez of Homestead, Florida, and AttaLeigh Painter, of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. in Hightower’s Family Care Center.
A Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Hightower’s Family Care Center with Keith Hicks and Jessica Attaway speaking.
Share thoughts and memories at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
