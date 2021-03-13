Tonette Gunn Bone, 69, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Friday, March 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home, Monday, March 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mosley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation
at www.jeffgordonchil
drensfoundation.org or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and funeral service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcol
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
