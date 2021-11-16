Tona Couch

Tona Marchman Couch, 79 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert C. “Bobby” Marchman and the late Melba Adams Marchman Jones.
She was a 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School, and worked as a medical receptionist with Family Healthcare of West Georgia for many years. Tona was a longtime and faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sharon Elbert Couch in 2017; brother, Kim Marchman; son-in-law, Craig Burns; and granddaughter, Haley Priest.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters and son-in-laws, Lynn Winchester Burns, Lee Winchester Burns and Mitchell Burns, Dottie Winchester Priest and Nathan Priest; stepson and daughter-in-law, Joel and Monica Couch; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Eddie Brannan; grandchildren, Abby and Robert Ashley, Kelly Burns, Tyler and Kelli Burns, Emily and Seth Parker, Austin and Katlyn Priest, Justin and Chelsea Priest, Brandon Couch, and Casey Couch; and great-grandchildren, Lyndi Parker, Rhett Parker, Jackson Burns, Benjamin Burns, Emaleigh Priest, Annistyn Priest, Blakely Priest and Tatum Priest.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating and Allen Howard providing the eulogy. Music will be rendered by Mark Witham, James Kimmell, and Christian Kimmell.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Tyler Burns, Austin Priest, Seth Parker, Nathan Priest, Mitchell Burns and Bobby Brown.
The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from noon until the hour of service.
Flowers are accepted however, memorial contributions may also be made in Tona’s memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia, 30117 or online at www.tabernacle.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
