The Rev. Tommy M. Wright, 70, of Bowdon, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 2022.
Tommy was born on Aug. 28, 1951, in Carroll County, to the late Munn and Olivia Wright.
At an early age, Tommy worked at Bremen-Bowdon Investment Co. and Southwire, but spent the majority of his career as an employee of Carroll County Schools. Tommy worked in campus security at Bowdon High School and was a bus driver for many years.
Tommy was also a pastor in the Baptist association, having been ordained in 1972 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama, and received his Doctrine of Ministry from Covington Theological Seminary. He served many churches in Georgia and Alabama. After retiring from the ministry, he continued to serve families as a valued employee of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Tommy’s compassionate and caring spirit and his counseling experience transferred seamlessly to allow him to continue his ministry in funeral service.
Tommy was a friend to many. He was honest and dependable and was always willing to offer counsel or share a laugh. He enjoyed a good joke and didn’t mind offering a friendly ribbing if given the chance. Known by his friends as Chicken Man, Harry, Cornbread, and even Tommy Toes, he will certainly be missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, Herman Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Cosper Wright; his two children, Stephanie Holt and Tamara Paige Johnson and her husband, Brand Johnson; his grandchildren, to whom he was known as Papa, Emily Holt (Jordan Edwards), Sarah Grace Holt, Madelyn Holt, William Johnson and Anna Johnson; his great-grandchild, Emily’s son, Emerson Finn Edwards; his sister-in-law, Debora Cosper Bean (Joe); his brother-in-law, Durant Noles (husband of the late Dena Cosper Noles); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne. The Rev. Danny Henson and the Rev. Brian Smith will officiate. Pallbearers will be Brand Johnson, Jordan Edwards, Levi Noles, Allan Fordham, Dalton McLeroy and Dennis Rollins. William Johnson and Emerson Finn Edwards will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Peeples conducting the committal services.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.