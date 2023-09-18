Tommy “Tom” Edward Rush, 73, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was born on Jan. 7, 1950. He is the son of the late Ben Edward Rush and the late Viola Rosetta Bagwell both of Powder Springs, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rush is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Terry Alfred and Lucy G. Rush of Mableton, Georgia; and great-niece, Carlotta.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda (Thomas) Cobb of Hiram, Georgia; nephew, Stephen (Teddi) Rush of Minnesota; niece, Rebecca (Darren) Phillips of North Carolina; several great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins.
Tommy was born and raised in Cobb County. He graduated from McEachern High School in 1968, and he completed an Office Technology program at Branell College in 1985. He was creative and talented in many areas, but his greatest joy was music. He loved to sing. Tennis was always his sport of choice. His most impressive career was as an apprentice to the well-known Master Glassblower, Don Lily.
He had a positive attitude, a contagious smile, and he enjoyed making people laugh. He was a people person, and he will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Steve Rush officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
