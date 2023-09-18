Tommy “Tom” Edward Rush

Tommy “Tom” Edward Rush, 73, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was born on Jan. 7, 1950. He is the son of the late Ben Edward Rush and the late Viola Rosetta Bagwell both of Powder Springs, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rush is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Terry Alfred and Lucy G. Rush of Mableton, Georgia; and great-niece, Carlotta.