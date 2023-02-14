Tommy Michael Young, 74, of Waynesville, NC passed away in his home. He was a resident also of Umatilla, Florida. Tommy was born June 1, 1948 the son of the late Thomas Huel Young and Mary Helen (Patterson) Young.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ezra Patterson and Emma Green Patterson, Charlie B. Young and Parrie Potts Young and his brother-in-law, Wayne Harlin.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in the Viet Nam War. He worked for 40 years at the Georgia Power Company. Tommy was a member of The Church of Christ. He loved camping.
He is survived by a son, Charles Thomas Young of Mississippi and a daughter, Debbee Clark of Georgia; his siblings, Sandra Harlin of Bowdon, Georgia and Jill (Winfred) Russell; other survivors include a step-son, Art Edwards; step-daughter, Jamie Watson; step-granddaughter, Mercede Watson; step-grandson, Wesley Edwards; step-granddaughter, Emily Edwards all of Georgia; a niece, Lori Harlin of Brunswick, Georgia; and a special friend, Elita Stamp.
