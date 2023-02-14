Tommy Young

Tommy Michael Young, 74, of Waynesville, NC passed away in his home. He was a resident also of Umatilla, Florida. Tommy was born June 1, 1948 the son of the late Thomas Huel Young and Mary Helen (Patterson) Young.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ezra Patterson and Emma Green Patterson, Charlie B. Young and Parrie Potts Young and his brother-in-law, Wayne Harlin.

