Tommy Jordan “Joe” Ivey, 51, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a brief illness.
Joe was born Oct. 31, 1970, in Carroll County the son of the late Merlin Doyle Ivey and Frances Corine Skinner Ivey. He did foundation work with his family for many years before becoming disabled. Joe enjoyed classic cars and collecting memorabilia.
Survivors include his children, Amber Newman of Carrollton, Kalie Owens of Oregon, Tommy Jordan Ivey Jr. of Cleveland, Frances Cheyenne Ivey of Temple, and Leland Ivey of Villa Rica; siblings, James Ivey of Villa Rica, Brenda Ivey of Temple, Paula Garner of Temple, Jimmy Ivey of Waco, Teresa Mitchell of Carrollton, John Ivey of Villa Rica and Dewayne Ivey of Villa Rica; 4 grandchildren and a host of extended family also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday for two hours prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with James Camp, Lawrence Ivey, Jeff Parker, Lucas Munper, Trevor Garner and Dewayne Ivey serving as pallbearers.
