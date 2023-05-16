Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell of the Carroll County Fire Department represented both Carroll County and Carroll County Fire Rescue at the National Fallen Fighters Memorial Weekend on the weekend of May 5, 2023, as family escort for the family of Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson who passed away of Covid in 2021.
According to the release from Carroll County, “Family Escorts assist the families of Fallen Firefighters that are being memorialized at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park. This memorial has the names of over 4900 United States Firefighters that have lost their lives in the line of duty.
During the weekend 144 firefighters were honored by approximately 850 family members. The family members were hosted in hotels around Emmitsburg, Maryland, where they had dinner and activities that centered around their loved ones.
During the weekend, families toured the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park where they were able to visit the memorial and see the name of their loved ones.
A candlelight service took place that included music and speeches from dignitaries. It was noted in the release that, “The most emotional moment was when Tommy’s Mother, Pat, lit a candle in his honor”
The event concluded with a Roll of Honor and Flag presentation for the families. The Mayor of Emmitsburg, Donald Briggs, and DHS Director, Alejandro Mayorkas, both gave speeches prior to each family being presented a flag that had been flown over the Firefighter’s Memorial, a rose, and a commemorative badge with their loved ones name engraved on it.
“To have been a part of such an emotional service, was an honor I will never forget," Barnwell said. "Firefighters dressed in their best uniforms, pipe and drum corps, honor guards and color guards displayed the highest level of respect and honor to the families of the fallen. May we never forget."
