Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell of the Carroll County Fire Department represented both Carroll County and Carroll County Fire Rescue at the National Fallen Fighters Memorial Weekend on the weekend of May 5, 2023, as family escort for the family of Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson who passed away of Covid in 2021.

According to the release from Carroll County, “Family Escorts assist the families of Fallen Firefighters that are being memorialized at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park. This memorial has the names of over 4900 United States Firefighters that have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Trending Videos