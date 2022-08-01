Tommy Fain Rutherford, 52, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1969, in Austell, the son of William Newton Rutherford and the late Shirley Fountain Rutherford.
He graduated from Lithia Springs High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was currently working as a Journeyman Electrician with Miller Electric and was a member of the IBEW #613. Tommy loved his family and spent all his extra time with them.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife, Lorelei Rutherford; daughters and son-in-law, Ansleigh Rutherford, Kealy and Jesse Payne, and Jessica Rutherford; son, Joshua Rutherford; grandchild, Luna Ruth Payne; sisters, Tonja Ray, Terry Padget, and Christy Nelson; and brother, Sean Rutherford.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Stephen Starnes officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses on his obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
