Mr. Tommie W. Simon, age 80, of Bowdon, GA passed away July 11, 2022.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Viewing will be TODAY, July 14, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.