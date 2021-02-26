Tommie Lou Stitcher

Tommie Lou Camp Stitcher, “Mama Tommie” to those who knew and loved her, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. She was 86.
Mama Tommie was born in Bowdon on June 2, 1934, to the late Thomas and Dura Miles Camp.
She graduated from Bowdon High School in 1952.
She and her husband owned and operated Stitcher Grocery for many years. After its closing, she worked as a dispatcher for the Bowdon Police Department, retiring after more than 20 years. It was in both of these roles that she took on the role of surrogate mother and grandmother to so many.
Known for her great sense of humor and infectious laugh, Mama Tommie was rarely seen without a smile on her face and a hug to offer.
Mama Tommie loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Bowdon Baptist Church where she was in the Joy Singers and faithfully volunteered in numerous capacities. Her church family was a big part of her life and she counted it as one of her many blessings.
Mama Tommie’s most defining role was that of the loving matriarch of her family. A caretaker by nature, she loved each member of her family with an unconditional devotion. Her love for and pride in them was unmatched. She attended hundreds of sporting events through the years and was always their biggest champion and loudest cheerleader.
For years she cooked Sunday dinner for her family and reveled in the love and laughter that it fostered. She gave of herself—her love and her time—so selflessly that none could have doubted their place in her life.
Mama Tommie leaves behind a legacy of love. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Jammie Lee Stitcher, and her dear son Timothy Lee Stitcher.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Jan Stitcher, Jody and Tammy Stitcher, Sandra Stitcher, all of Bowdon; grandchildren, Misty and Mitt Conerly, of Bowdon, Marcy Rogers, of Bowdon, Josh and Lisa Stitcher, of Bremen, Mindy McIntyre, of Bowdon, and Bethany and Randy Pittman, of Ranburne, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Cody and Alexes Kemp, Devin Rogers, Ben Doxey, Kaylee Rogers, Mia and Marlee McIntyre, all of Bowdon, Emma Grace and Noah Stitcher, of Bremen; and three great, great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bowdon Baptist Church. Bro. Justin Richards and Bro. Josh Stitcher will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dave Stitcher, Doug Stitcher, Lee Stitcher, Dusty Stitcher, Devin Rogers, Cody Kemp, and Ben Doxey. Mitt Conerly will be an honorary pallbearer. Interment will follow at Bowdon City Cemetery.
Prior to the funeral on Friday, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
