Tommie Duncan

Tommie Sue Miles Duncan, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Tommie Sue was born on May 27, 1935, to J.T. and Nellie Mae Miles in Carrollton.
Ms. Duncan graduated from Carrollton High School with the class of 1953 and began a career with the Coca-Cola Company, where she retired after 30 years of service.
Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Nellie Miles of Carrollton; and two sisters, Janice Miles Willis of Marietta, and Catherine Marie Miles of Douglasville.
She is survived by two sisters, Martha Miles Chambers of Waynesboro, and Frances Miles Fowler, of Carrollton; a daughter, Debra Duncan Hulse of Douglasville; grandson, Jake Hulsey, and his children, Khloe and Alexis Hulsey of Douglasville; a granddaughter, Tommie “T.J.” Hulsey, and her children, Kacin McLucas Colten and Avalyn Hulsey of Villa Rica; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Ms. Duncan’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
