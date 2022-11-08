Tom Crawford

Tom Crawford passed away on Sunday, Nov 6, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Reba of 70 years; children, Chloe Crawford (David Norell), Claire Crawford, Kim Crawford Nalley, Beth Dixon (Tim) and Paul Crawford (Tricia); 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ed Crawford and Ray Crawford; and his sister, Martha Christian.

To plant a tree in memory of Tom Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

