There are wedding bunnies multiplying out in my barn. Dozens of lanterns, hundreds of various votive holders, candles both real and fake, jars and containers of all sizes, lace and tulle to beat the band, and fake greenery curling around everything. I’ve been collecting this stuff for years, but I’m afraid it’s going to take over and start growing like kudzu.

My extended family doesn’t know how to do anything small. It’s go big or go home. So when my niece’s wedding was looming, my sister and I started hitting up antique stores and yard sales, looking for glass bottles, candle holders and yes, fake greenery. There’s some really ugly stuff out there, but we found enough pretty to cover a small town. We descended on Cave Spring, Georgia last Thursday, rolled up our sleeves and got started. An army of young people showed up to help — we have some giant families in our periphery. The Lord said to fill and subdue the earth and we’re taking that seriously. Any event means all hands on deck. After three days of intense work, the wedding music finally started. We all took a deep breath and watched as beautiful old and young folks filled the chapel. Friends from decades past, family from far and near, and there might have been a few wedding crashers, seeing as the venue is in the middle of a public park.

