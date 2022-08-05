Tisinger Vance Law Firm Holds 100th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

Tisinger Vance PC in Carrollton held a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday morning  to commemorate the Carrollton law firm's 100th anniversary. Pictured on the front row (left to right) are Kevin Drummond, David Mecklin, Tommy Vance, Dick Tisinger, David Tisinger, Joel Tisinger, Carrollton City Mayor Betty Cason, Stacey Blackmon, Phil Wilkins, Caitlin Harris, and Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. Shown on the back row (left to right) are Richard Tisinger Jr., Avery Jackson, Steve Minor, Zack Thompson, John Harris, Andrew Lovvorn, and Brianna Maxwell.

 PHOTO BY TUCKER COLE

When Harvey Tisinger hung out his shingle as an attorney in 1922, little did he know that the fledgling law firm would become known not only in the Carrollton and Carroll County area, but throughout the state and region.

Friday morning outside the law firm now named Tisinger Vance, LLC, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the venerable organization.

