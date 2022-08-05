When Harvey Tisinger hung out his shingle as an attorney in 1922, little did he know that the fledgling law firm would become known not only in the Carrollton and Carroll County area, but throughout the state and region.
Friday morning outside the law firm now named Tisinger Vance, LLC, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the venerable organization.
"A hundred years ago this week, I am sure it was a hot day in the Victory community near here, probably as hot as it is today," David Mecklin, a current member of the firm, said as he opened the ceremony with remarks and a brief narrative of the Tisinger Vance history.
The Tisingers began building a legacy that continues a century later as the oldest and largest law firm in Carrollton with approximately 70 attorneys located at the office building on the city's main street that it has occupied since 1988.
Both Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason and Carroll County Commission Chairperson Michelle Morgan presented proclamations to the firm's leadership.
"Watching our law firm function and grow thru the 50 years that I have been with the firm has been an experience that I cherish and one that I am proud of," Tommy Vance said.
Richard Tisinger, Sr. added, "An anniversary like this causes me to reflect on the past and the future of the firm. I am grateful for the founders of the firm whose values we have tried to carry forward for the last 100 years and the staff and young lawyers who I am confident will carry them forward."
According to Richard Tisinger, Jr, "We are so thankful to our community and clients for all their support during these last 100 years."
Celebrations occurred all day and into the night, including a staff appreciation lunch catered by Great Events, Inc which is owned and operated by Peggy Robinson. 100th Anniversary T-shirts for staff were designed and created by Ozier Apparel of Carrollton.
Late Friday afternoon, a drop-in style reception for clients was held at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. Printers Ale Beer was one of the beers available, in addition to heavy hors d’oeuvres by Tano and staff from Little Hawaiian along with background music by pianist, Friedemann Stihler.
The lobby was filled with 10 canvases that displayed Carrollton and Tisinger-Vance from years past. Canvases were created by local photographer, Tim McClain. Flowers that adorned the tables were a creation of Carrollton native, Meredith Sammon, owner of The Flower Cart in Carrollton.
