Tisinger Vance Law Firm was founded in August 1922 by Harvey H. Tisinger. Harvey, born in 1898 on a farm in west Carroll County, was stricken with an unknown illness that limited the growth of his body to four feet, three inches.
According to Harvey’s great nephew, Richard Tisinger Jr., current partner in the firm, Harvey had a “very interesting” history.
At the age of 12, Harvey sawed the handle off of a gardening hoe so he could chop cotton. By age 14, it is said that he could pick 200 pounds of cotton a day.
“For him to be a leader like that and to be so small in stature is such a tribute to, you know, his personality and smarts and everything else,” Attorney David Mecklin said.
Harvey enrolled into the University of Georgia seeking a degree in business that he completed in 1920. According to Richard Jr., Harvey was a cheerleader while in undergraduate school.
“He actually went to New York in the early 1920s to try to get a job and could not get a job. No one would hire him in large part because he was four foot three. So he came back, went to law school and then decided obviously he wanted to practice law,” Richard Jr. said.
According to the Tisinger Vance website, a profile of Harvey written by the Atlanta Journal quoted Harvey saying, "Everywhere I went, the executives and personnel managers turned me down flat, without even giving me a mental examination. That was the first and last time I ever found my size as a real handicap in the business world, but I refused to let that get me down, although I was feeling pretty low when I came dragging home. There was still the law. A lawyer isn't hired by a personnel manager, and the people around Carrollton where I intended to practice knew the stuff I was made of and what I could do."
When Harvey returned to Carrollton, he started the firm in the People’s Bank building. He practiced law as a sole practitioner for approximately 12 years. He also served in federal bankruptcy court as a referee in bankruptcy.
Harvey’s brother and Richard Jr.’s grandfather, Robert Tisinger, joined Harvey in the firm and they practiced together for “a few years.” Then, Harvey left Carrollton and took on the position as assistant U.S. district attorney, which he served from 1934 until 1958.
“So he was gone and then my grandfather built going forward,” Richard Jr. said.
According to the Tisinger Vance website, upon Harvey’s retirement, he had served six attorneys general, four district attorneys and represented six federal wardens at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta. During his tenure, he convicted approximately 2,500 defendants and handled almost 1,800 habeas corpus proceedings.
Post retirement, Harvey continued to practice law in Atlanta. He passed away in 1959.
According to Richard Jr., Robert represented a lot of electrical cooperatives and banks, eventually becoming the president of the Natural Rural Electrification Cooperative.
That continued until the late 60s when Robert’s son, David Tisinger, joined the firm. Richard Sr. joined the firm in the early 70's, followed by Tommy Vance who joined in the mid 70's, per Richard Jr.
“It was really kind of four of them after that. My grandfather moved things forward,” Richard Jr. said. “I think it was just a lot of hard work and determination and a lot of civic commitment. I mean, hopefully, that's something that we still try to do here at the firm.”
Richard Jr. said there are “legendary stories” regarding his grandfather, Robert, who was known for wanting to provide "$150 worth of work for $100." Robert along with Roy Richards were instrumental in starting the rural electrification program.
“You know, always do right by the clients. I think his trustworthiness, you know, he had a key to the courthouse because he checked a bunch of titles, and so he could do that when he wanted to, but he was very committed to bringing electricity. You know, he was involved in going out and they had to sign up customers, and he would go out and do that in his spare time. In addition to representing the Carroll EMC,” Richard Jr. said.
Robert was also involved in soil conservation and watershed lakes. He was one of the main people responsible for bringing kudzu to Carroll County, per Richard Jr.
“One of his quotes from him was always said that he feels like everyone needs to pay their rent on Earth and that was one of the things he felt was important was to pay his rent. You know, you're here to do something, you could give something back,” Richard Jr. said.
According to Richard Jr., they want to “continue the legacy of representing people in West Georgia and just helping the community.” Tisinger Vance has represented companies like Tanner and Carroll EMC since their origin.
Tisinger Vance is now a firm of 15 lawyers, 10 paralegals, and 19 support staff, equipped with the latest technology necessary to provide “efficient and effective” legal services in 16 areas of practice.
According to Richard Jr. the average length of an employee is over 15 years. The firm also has employees that have been with them for 30 and 40 years.
Tisinger Vance is hosting a celebration of their 100 years with the community on August 5 at The Amp in Carrollton beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a free Dueling Pianos concert during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.