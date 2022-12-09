Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
Tisinger is currently a State Court Judge for Carroll County, having previously been a partner at Greer Tisinger, LLC for nearly 10 years. Prior to her appointment to the State Court, she clerked for the Honorable Charles S. Wynne and Honorable B. E. Roberts, III. She also served as an administrative law judge in Tennessee and worked as in-house defense counsel for an international insurance company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.