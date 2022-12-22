An ordinary Thursday night in the Christmas season with no parties, concerts, or other obligations equaled my only chance for some self-care. A glorious evening of tinted brows, nail care, and Ulta shopping was on my horizon.

I arrived at my brow studio and noticed two ladies ahead of me. Both were seated in the waiting area, maybe a mother and daughter or an aunt and niece. They had perfectly groomed, if perhaps overblown, brows and lashes. Despite the “No Cellphone” signs posted everywhere, they were both talking loudly on speakerphone with, undoubtedly, a very important someone.

