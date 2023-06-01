Keep Carroll Beautiful has announced that the upcoming "TIRED of TIRES" amnesty recycling event is scheduled beginning this Saturday, June 3 and continuing thru Saturday, June 10 at the Carroll County Transfer Station, 439 Simonton Mill Road in Carrollton.
Tires can be disposed during the opening hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the exception of Sunday, June 4.
Residents are encouraged to bring up to 10 passenger vehicle tires, free of charge. Two important notes to remember are that the tires have to be 18-inches in diameter or smaller and that tires on rims will not be accepted.
Also, for individuals with mobility issues, assistance unloading tires will be available on both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funding for this amnesty event is provided in part by the STAR EPD Program, which supports the collection and recycling of passenger vehicle tires in the State of Georgia.
Additional funding for Keep Carroll Beautiful recycling initiatives is provided by the Alice Huffard Richards Fund, Carroll EMC Foundation, and the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
"We are excited to host the TIRED of TIRES event in partnership with Carroll County Solid Waste Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office," said Martyna Griffin, executive director at Keep Carroll Beautiful.
"Our goal is to encourage the community to dispose of their unneeded tires as tires may harbor mosquitoes, rats, and other vermin if left in the elements and can create a fire hazard and emit polluting smoke,” Griffin explained.
