Keep Carroll Beautiful has announced that the upcoming "TIRED of TIRES" amnesty recycling event is scheduled beginning this Saturday, June 3 and continuing thru Saturday, June 10 at the Carroll County Transfer Station, 439 Simonton Mill Road in Carrollton. 

Tires can be disposed during the opening hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the exception of Sunday, June 4.

