Two Haralson County residents are in custody after authorities found numerous stolen items and drugs in a Tallapoosa resident.

According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, on Wednesday, Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputies received information on a stolen ATV out of Wedowee, Ala, located at 2661 Jacksonville Road in Tallapoosa. Sgt. Jason Bowman and Investigator Seth Entrekin went to the address with a deputy and could see the four-wheeler coming up the driveway. Investigators received consent from Joseph Tidwell to check the four-wheeler and it was determined to be stolen.

