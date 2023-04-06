Two Haralson County residents are in custody after authorities found numerous stolen items and drugs in a Tallapoosa resident.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, on Wednesday, Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputies received information on a stolen ATV out of Wedowee, Ala, located at 2661 Jacksonville Road in Tallapoosa. Sgt. Jason Bowman and Investigator Seth Entrekin went to the address with a deputy and could see the four-wheeler coming up the driveway. Investigators received consent from Joseph Tidwell to check the four-wheeler and it was determined to be stolen.
According to the press release, Bowman observed multiple vehicles on the property and did receive consent to look at two of the trucks. When the first two trucks were run through GCIC (Georgia Crime Information Center), they both came back stolen, one out of Heard County and one out of Douglas County.
At that time, the property was secured, and a search warrant was obtained so that the property could be searched properly, and additional deputies, investigators and K-9 Sgt. Terry McAdams went to the scene.
Bremen Police Department and the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office also came out to assist during the search warrant service. A total of six stolen vehicles and motorcycles were recovered, some with catalytic converters cut off of them and a quantity of methamphetamines were located. During the search, it was found that another person at the property, Stacey McCalvin had in her possession a Schedule III controlled substance.
Joseph Paul Tidwell, 50 from Tallapoosa, was arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Theft by Receiving, Possession/Criminal Use of Article with Altered Identification Numbers, Operating Chop Shop, Theft by Taking Precious Metals (Catalytic Converter), and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act - Possession of Methamphetamine.
Stacey Michelle McCalvin, 49, of Buchanan, was arrested and charged with VGCSA – Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.
“A big goal for this Office is to bring peace and tranquility to our communities. When someone is operating a criminal enterprise like this on their property, it brings heavier traffic and a criminal element to the community, which is the opposite of peaceful”, states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Our commitment to go after drug houses and thieves in our communities will continue in this fight for the citizens of Haralson County”.
