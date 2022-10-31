Tina Louis Williamson

Tina Louis Williamson, age 62 of Carrollton, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Emory University Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1960, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Everette Donald Louis and Mary Faye Simpkins Louis.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

To send flowers to the family of Tina Williamson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 1
Visitation
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
10:30AM-1:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 1
Graveside
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Trending Videos