Tina Louis Williamson, age 62 of Carrollton, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Emory University Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1960, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Everette Donald Louis and Mary Faye Simpkins Louis.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Joseph Allen “Pop” Williamson, who passed away in March of this year, and her mother, Mary Faye Simpkins Louis.
In addition to her father, Everette Louis, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Brian & Tiffany Williamson, and Ashley & Stephen Perry; five grandchildren, Zack West, Caleb Williamson, Brooke Williamson, Emma Perry, and Allie Perry; and sisters & brothers-in-law, Anita & Jeff Dixon, Janet & David Braswell, and Pam Whitlock.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Nations officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Williamson, Tom Peters, Ken Denney, Derrick Head, Jeff Thomas, and Maxwell Whitlock. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. the day of the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
