Tina Cox Keith, 52, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 31, 2021. Celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bowdon Church of God in Christ, 80 New Hope Road in Bowdon, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
