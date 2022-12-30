Mrs. Tina Ann (Terrell) Brewer, age 52, of Bremen passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Bowdon on Sunday, August 23, 1970. Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of the late, Marion Terrell and the late, Charity Alice (Madden) Terrell.
In addition to her parents, Tina is preceded in death by her twin sister, Tammy Mae Williamson. Mrs. Brewer made her career as a Certified Medical Assistant with Tranquil Home Care. She enjoyed being outdoors, going to cookouts, watching butterflies and waterfalls. Above all, Tina loved her family, especially her grandchildren and she will be dearly missed. Survivors include her wife, Dee Dee Brewer of Bremen; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert "Bubba" Carden III and his wife, Terin Wessinger of Carrollton, Anthony Smallwood of Carrollton, Calvin and Cassandra Driver of Allenhurst, and David and Danielle Smallwood of Carrollton; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Hope and Tim Pettigrew of Newnan, Toni and Brandon Bright of Newnan, and Jessica Carden of Bremen; one brother and sister-in-law, Tracy and Sonya Terrell of Oxford, Alabama; one sister and brother-in-law, Tabathy and Henry Taylor of Selma, Alabama; her grandchildren, Brantley Carden, Brooklynn Carden, Betty Carden, Noah Smallwood, Sebastian Smallwood, Clayton Driver, CJ Driver, CaliJo Driver, Braylon Smallwood, Destiny Wilkerson, Kylan Pettigrew, Jake Bright, Leah Bright, Kenzlee Bright, Madilynn Bright, Brenden Bright, Jayceon Baxter, Sophia Baxter, Marilyn Vice and a number of other relatives.
