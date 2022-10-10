Timothy Wayne Harper, 63, of Dallas, Ga. passed away, October 9, 2022 at his residence following and extended illness.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Timothy Wayne Harper, 63, of Dallas, Ga. passed away, October 9, 2022 at his residence following and extended illness.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. f rom the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Wade George and Rev. Eddie Denson officiating.
Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.