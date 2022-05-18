Timothy
“Troy” Webb, 56,
of Dahlonega, died
on Sunday, May
15, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Dahlonega Baptist Church, 234 Hawkins
St. in Dahlonega. Interment will follow in Memorial Park in Dahlonega.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Anderson Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North in Dahlonega.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
