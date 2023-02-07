Mr. Timothy Stanley Moore, 75, of Carrollton, GA died on Feb. 6, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
