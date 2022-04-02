Timothy Scarborough

Mr. Timothy “Tim” Scarborough, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born on April 15, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Franklin A. Scarborough and Muriel Virginia McIntyre Scarborough.
Mr. Scarborough was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan, during the Vietnam War, was a retired mechanic for Southwire and was of the Christian faith.
Tim loved camping, riding horses, planting a vegetable garden, spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Libby Cates (Seth), of Dallas, Georgia; son, Lee Scarborough (Ashley), of Villa Rica, Georgia; brothers, Paul Scarborough, of Mt. Zion, Georgia, John Scarborough, of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Nancy Burson (David), of Carrollton; grandchildren, Elizabeth Cates, Blakelee Scarborough.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emma Cates.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society ATTN: Relay For Life of West Georgia Area- SK# PEYF9S P.O. Box 2438 Kennesaw, GA 30156; West Georgia Autism Foundation at Get in Touch, PO Box 1562, Carrollton, Georgia 30112; or a charity of your choice in Mr. Tim Scarborough’s memory.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.