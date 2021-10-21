Mr. Timmy Treadwell, 71, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021.
Mr. Treadwell was born on May 19,1950, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Zed and Otimae Treadwell.
He was a member of Ranburne First Baptist Church and a longtime car salesman with many past customers who became his friends.
He was not shy and never met a stranger. He loved Alabama football, watching the Andy Griffith show and eating at the Southern Lady.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Levonne and Wendell Lowery and Carolyn and Dan Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tina Treadwell; his daughters and sons-in-law, Taleah and Bobby Turpin, and Tabitha and Josh Caldwell; his grandchildren, Jordan and Jo Parrish, Gavin Turpin, Noah Turpin, John Lexin Caldwell, Bailey and Zach Benefield; his great-grandchildren, Della and Briar Benefield; along with other close relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Josh Stitcher and Bro. Couch Whitley will officiate.
Pallbearers were Ricky Smith, Grant Moore, Chris Moore, Dustin Smith, Jordan Parrish, and Tim Smith.
The family received friends at the funeral home for visitation on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests to donate to the Ranburne First Baptist Sanctuary renovations in memory of Timmy Treadwell.
