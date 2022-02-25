Timothy Joe Holloway of Whitesburg, was
born on Dec. 9,
1957, in Carrollton.
He loved his
family, nature and had a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, grandfather and brother.
He passed away
on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Carrollton.
He was preceded
in death by his parents, William Albert Holloway and Mary Helen Holloway; and his sister, Donna Sue Loner.
He is survived
by his loving wife Brenda Jo Holloway
of Whitesburg;
son, Timothy
Brandon Holloway and his wife, Lisa of Bowdon; daughter, Vrenda Spring
Herb and her husband, Jerrick of Carrollton; four grandchildren,
Alyson Grace Holloway, Abygail Faith Holloway,
Axel Kade Holloway and Weston Jerome Ray Herb.
He is also
survived by his brothers, Billy Holloway of Whitesburg, Danny Holloway and his
wife, Regina of Waco, Terry Holloway and his wife, Lajuana of Roanoke, AL; his sisters, Patricia Madden of Whitesburg, Tessie Richardson of Bowdon, Judy Chandler and her husband, Tommy of Tallapoosa.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his memory at McIntosh State Park in Whitesburg.
