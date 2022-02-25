Timothy Joe Holloway of Whitesburg, was

born on Dec. 9,

1957, in Carrollton.

He loved his

family, nature and had a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, grandfather and brother.

He passed away

on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Carrollton.

He was preceded

in death by his parents, William Albert Holloway and Mary Helen Holloway; and his sister, Donna Sue Loner.

He is survived

by his loving wife Brenda Jo Holloway

of Whitesburg;

son, Timothy

Brandon Holloway and his wife, Lisa of Bowdon; daughter, Vrenda Spring

Herb and her husband, Jerrick of Carrollton; four grandchildren,

Alyson Grace Holloway, Abygail Faith Holloway,

Axel Kade Holloway and Weston Jerome Ray Herb.

He is also

survived by his brothers, Billy Holloway of Whitesburg, Danny Holloway and his

wife, Regina of Waco, Terry Holloway and his wife, Lajuana of Roanoke, AL; his sisters, Patricia Madden of Whitesburg, Tessie Richardson of Bowdon, Judy Chandler and her husband, Tommy of Tallapoosa.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his memory at McIntosh State Park in Whitesburg.

