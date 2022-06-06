By THE TIMES- GEORGIAN STAFF
The Times-Georgian and its staff received a dozen awards including a General Excellence award for the fourth consecutive year in the Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Friday at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel during the group’s 135th annual convention.
The Times-Georgian, competed in the B Division, which is the state’s second largest division, garnered second place in the General Excellence category and first place awards for headline writing, page one, as well as overall magazine product for its sister publication, West Georgia Living.
General Excellence Awards are based on overall evaluation of the newspaper. Points toward General Excellence are earned based on awards in contest categories and in Georgia Press Association’s advertising contest.
It is the fourth consecutive year that the Times-Georgian has won an award for General Excellence.
Last year, the newspaper took Second Place in the category, and was honored with a First Place in the category in 2020. In 2019 the Times-Georgian also placed second in the General Excellence category.
“I am incredibly proud of the staff of the Times-Georgian, both present and past, for their contributions that led to such great recognition by our colleagues,” Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie said. “It is high praise to be honored by those who labor with us. We will continue to strive to give our readers the local news coverage they desire and deserve.”
The Times-Georgian’s staff won second place in various categories including headline writing, and West Georgia Living’s magazine cover design, as well as third place in the sports section or pages, special issues, and breaking news writing categories. West Georgia Living also earned a third-place nod in the magazine themed issue category.
In advertising categories, the Times-Georgian secured first place awards for classifieds, food and full color categories as well as service, small political and special section for West Georgia Living’s 40 Under 40 issue.
During the awards banquet, the newspaper was represented by Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia.
“It is with great honor to be bring back 21 awards for news and advertising from this year’s Georgia Press conference on Jekyll Island,” Raney said. “As 2021 continued to throw challenges our way, we rallied together with a smaller staff to create marketing messages, specialty magazines and quality community news in the face of the COVID pandemic. We continued to work hard and serve our community as a watchdog, to help promote small business and foster healthy discussions. We have a solid team here at the Times-Georgian and I am proud of each and every one of them. The awards speak for themselves, but when you see the Times-Georgian staff on the street a pat on the back or a thumbs up goes along way.”
Winners in the GPA Better Newspaper Contest were honored for their outstanding achievements in newspaper journalism. Entries were judged in seven divisions based on circulation by the Louisiana Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.