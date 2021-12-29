From a weekly edition to a bi-weekly newspaper and finally to the current five-day publication, the “Times-Georgian” has evolved during the last 80 years of existence as Carroll County’s primary source of news and information.
The “Times-Georgian” remains dedicated to serving the approximately 120,000 citizens who call Carroll County home. The “Times-Georgian” is part of the Paxton Media Group headquartered in Paducah, Ky that owns numerous daily and weekly newspapers, as well as a television station, in the midwest and southeastern United States.
However, according to current publisher, Rachael Raney, the focus of the newspaper’s banner, “Times-Georgian,” remains as focused and dedicated to serving the information needs of the local people with an accurate, timely, balanced and fair approach as it did 75 years ago when the late Stanley Parkman founded the newspaper and its first issue hit the Carrollton Streets on Nov. 8, 1946.
“As a brand new editor to the Times-Georgian, and to the state of Georgia, one of the first things I set out to do was to learn about the rich history of this newspaper and do my best to learn the readers of West Georgia,” managing editor Bruce Guthrie said. “I am still learning, and will not stop in the striving to learn more about those who look to us for news and information.”
And the presses are still running with the dark green “Times-Georgian” masthead illuminating the front page five days per week, 52 weeks every year.
With the passage of time, however, gradual and sometimes dramatic changes come in every business, and such has been the case in the newspaper business. New technology is often at the forefront of these changes. For those who are responsible for writing the articles, making the pictures, getting the pages composed and ready to go on the press, and actually printing the paper and delivering it the mechanics of the multi-faceted process have evolved.
However, one common thread that will always remain can be summed up in one word: deadline.
In the Times-Georgian newsroom, the sacrosanct “deadline” is easily seen on the multiple wall clocks: 5 p.m. The time rarely varies, sometimes shortened and other times extended, but for the first edition of the “Carroll County Georgian,” that spun off the press rollers 75 years ago last month a deadline had to be met by the newspaper’s writers so the type could be set, pages made up, printing plates could be created, and the presses churn out the latest edition that was to be delivered to the post office for the following day’s delivery, as well as to other outlets.
For the past 30 or more years the iconic “typewriter” has not been seen in newsrooms across the journalism landscape, having been first replaced by word processors and for the last several years by laptop computers that are connected to a central system which arranges the news stories, photos. and advertisements, and prepares the pages for press.
In the past when reporting news from remote locations, reporters would find the nearest landline phone and dictate the story from prepared notes to someone in the newsroom who would input it into the system for publications. Now, those stories can be produced on laptops and transmitted via the internet to the newspaper where it is readies for publication.
However, as the late Stanley Parkman would undoubtedly say today, “some things about our business of putting out a newspaper should never change.
In his book published in 2006, “Stanley Parkman: In His Own Words” as told to Bill and Misty Doxey, the local icon of journalism believed in the principles of fair and balanced reporting, favoring no political cause or endeavor, individual or group. In fact, editorials were very rarely seen in an edition of the Carroll County Georgian or later in the Times-Georgian.
As Parkman said, “our mission is to report the news that affects our citizens fairly and honestly.”
And for the some subscribers and purchasers of the “Times-Georgian” who look forward to the newspaper founded and groomed by Stanley Parkman, they anxiously await its delivery to their mailbox.
“I’ve got to have my Times-Georgian every day,” one subscriber said recently, “Reading it is a part of my routine.
That particular reader is one of approximately 5,000 citizens who purchase the paper.
Also, the Newspapers of West Georgia, the umbrella organization under which the Times-Georgian publishes, includes the Gateway-Beacon in Bremen, the Griffin Daily News, Douglas County Sentinel, and Villa Rican that accounts for another 12,000 subscribers.
As we like to say these days, ‘we were local before being local was cool.”
