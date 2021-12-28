For the past 150 years, the "Times-Georgian" and its predecessors, have served the citizens of Carrollton and Carroll County as a trusted source of news with an emphasis on local communities' citizens and their governing bodies, schools, churches, and businesses.
Although there had been a few small monthly and weekly newspapers in Carroll County which were published sporadically through years, by the time World War II was nearing its end in mid-1945 there was one newspaper being published in Carrollton, the "Times Free Press." It was created when owners of "The Carroll County Times" sold its business to the "The Carrollton Free Press."
Stanley Parkman, who came to Carrollton in 1945 to work at "The Times Free Press," soon became dissatisfied in working for the paper's owner and editor and decided to start his own newspaper with the encouragement and backing of several prominent local citizens. The "Carroll County Georgian" was born.
But before the first issue of the newspaper was printed, Parkman had to raise approximately $10,000, enough money to purchase printing equipment, rent a building, and meet payroll for the first month before revenue began to flow. Shares of stock in the newspaper were purchased, and 2,000 subscriptions were sold. Several soldiers who were returning from the war were paid a 50% commission on every $3.00 annual subscription that they sold door-to-door.
However, even with the seed money and local backing, Parkman's fledgling newspaper and its tiny force of employees had to make sacrifices. He personally hand-fed the press for hours, printing enough copies for every postal patron in the county to receive the first month's paper.
Also, to save money initially, the company's first office furniture included Coca-Cola crates that were used for chairs and tables.
Despite the constraints, the first issue of "The Carroll County Georgian" rolled off the press on November 8, 1945.
Immediately, the owner and editor of the other newspaper, "The Times-Free Press," Parkman's former employer, began a barrage of demeaning comments in his columns, going so far as to publicly label Parkman as "Deacon Parkman" and labeled one of the Georgian's biggest advertisers, a hardware store owner named Tom Loftin, as "Fish-Face Loftin."
Nevertheless, Parkman remained steadfast to his personal principles and ethics in journalism.
There were early struggles with "The Georgian," however, as there are with any new business. However, after becoming eligible for a a second-class mailing permit, the lower poster rate reduced operating expenses.
Additionally, the newspaper was selected to carry legal advertising by Carroll County's clerk of court, probate judge and sheriff, thus becoming the official legal organ for the county, a status it still holds.
