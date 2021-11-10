I asked someone I hadn’t seen in a while how old her daughter was now. She’s seven. Wow! How did that happen? “They really do grow up fast,” she sighed. A friend’s grandbaby is already a year old, and I was sure the smiling bundle of happiness I regularly see on Instagram couldn’t have been in this world more than six months. Time seems to have shifted. The pandemic has affected time in a way that feels like life, after having slowed to a halt, is now going at warp speed.
Last Sunday we remembered the saints of the church, those who have died in the last year and all who have gone before us to light the way. There were a lot of names this year, and as the bell rang after each name was read, I thought about all the years of faith they carried with them into eternity. We are indeed surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses, and time for them stretches on forever. For us, time remains tethered to memory, even as the future comes at us faster than we want.
The change from daylight saving back to standard time doesn’t help. Even as my heart grieves, my body is still trying to adjust to the extra hour of sleep that somehow eluded me. Our tinkering with time only goes to prove that we can manipulate our clocks all we want, but our bodies are still bound by circadian rhythm. We are made of dust, and to dust we will return. Our mortality is a result of time, and despite our best anti-aging efforts, we will all one day become saints triumphant!
There is a sentimental poem called “The Dash,” that is often read at funerals. The dash refers to the mark between the date of birth and the date of death, and the poem talks about the importance of the dash. “For that dash represents all the time they spent alive on earth and now only those who loved them know what that little line is worth.” The implication is that our dash can be all too brief, and we have a choice about how we spend it. “So think about this long and hard; are there things you’d like to change? For you never know how much time is left that still can be rearranged.” Despite the awkward rhyme scheme, the question posed by the poem is sound. How are you going to spend the time you have? Our lives may be just a dash in eternity, but they have been given to us to spend as we choose. As my favorite wizard Gandalf puts it, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
The time given us is the gift of our life. When we leave this world, we won’t take any of our toys with us, but the stories told about us will be our legacy. What we did with the gifts we were given to share will be our epitaph. The love we gave and received will continue in those who pass it along. Love has a way of multiplying across generations, and the mustard seed we plant today can grow into a large tree where generations of children flourish.
As each name was read on Sunday, I thought about their families—their children and grandchildren—and the legacy of faith shared between them. The grief of time lost is held gently by faith that links time here with time on the other side of death. I think of the dash on the other side of death, the time of eternal life that lies ahead, and it helps shape the time we are living through with hope and perseverance. I give thanks for the gift of our lives, lived in time that pierces through death. As my favorite mystic, Julian of Norwich, says, “All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.”
