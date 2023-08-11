When I was writing a book about all the famous people who had visited my hometown, I interviewed Hugh Moore, an attorney who has attended more than a thousand concerts. Rock, country, soul, classical, you name it. He has kept track of each one, dating back to the 1960s.

I thought I would give it a try. As I compiled data for the book, I made note of the shows I had attended, mostly with my wife. Our list was much shorter than that of Mr. Moore, but the memories are vivid.