Villa Rica’s biggest street event will be held this weekend, as the Annual Gold Rush Festival takes place.
But amid all the fun, the festival will come to a brief halt at noon on Saturday, as the city takes time to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, on the 20th anniversary of that somber date.
The festival honors the city’s history as the site of the nation’s first “gold rush,” when the discovery of gold in the area brought in settlers as well as launched mining operations that continued well into the 20th century.
The event will kick off Friday night, Sept. 10, with a free concert at The Mill amphitheater, located at 106 Temple St.
First up on the stage at 7:30 p.m. will be Sailing to Denver, an Atlanta-based band that has been recording since 2011 and performs a live show before local and regional festivals. Along with their original songs, the band is known for performing B-side covers of songs “everyone forgot they loved,” according to their booking website.
The main act, at 8:30 p.m., will feature 7 Bridges, a Nashville band considered to be one of the nation’s leading Eagles tribute bands. The Eagles were founded in 1971 by Glenn Frey and Don Henley, and have won numerous awards for such hits as “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy” and “Desperado.”
The 7 Bridges band is known for re-creating the experience of attending an Eagles concert during their most prolific period. The band features Jay Sweet as “Glenn Frey” and Keith Thoma as “Don Henley,” along with other band members who perform as the other members of the Eagles.
The concert will take place rain or shine between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. While the show is free, seating close to the stage can be reserved through Freshtix.com.
The Gold Rush Festival begins in earnest on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m., with the USATF certified 5K Run/Walk. The race, sponsored by the Villa Rica Police Department, will include a race shirt for participants.
At 10 a.m., the Gold Rush Parade will roll through downtown, featuring area marching bands and area dignitaries.
Some of the preliminary events for the Festival have already been held, specifically, the Miss Gold Rush Pageant, which was held Aug. 21 at Uncorked on Main. The pageant recognizes girls and women in various age groups.
The winners this year were: Baby Miss: 0-23 months — Amelia Stewart; Tiny Miss: 2-3 years old — Kenzie Couch; Little Miss: 4-6 years old — Braylee Ross; Young Miss: 7-9 years old — Isabella Carson; Junior Miss: 10-12 years old — Molleigh Elizabeth Johnson; Teen Miss: 13-15 years old — Alexis Arrowood; Miss: 16-19 years old — Shelby Smith.
After the parade, there will be food and craft vendors around the amphitheater from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as entertainment on the main stage.
Meanwhile, at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, 1881 Stockmar Road, there will be history tours, train rides, panning for gold and gemstones, and ice cream.
At noon, the city will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America with a special tribute to first responders, many of whom were killed that day while responding to the attacks.
Dr. Kevin Williams, pastor of Villa Rica First Baptist Church, will say a few words and offer a prayer during the observance.
The festival will resume around 12:15 p.m., with entertainment on the amphitheater stage by MAD by Lindsey, Music Speaks, and Southern Dance Precision and Vessels of Worship.
The Tisinger-Vance law firm, J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the Law Office of Julie C. Moore, and the City of Villa Rica are the sponsors of this year’s concert.
Southwire, Don Hudgins Properties, Avaas Spa and Tan, and the City of Villa Rica are sponsoring the Festival.
