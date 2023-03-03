Mr. Tim Wade Daniell, age 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born September 24, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of the late Ben Daniell and Audelle McCarty Daniell

Tim was a United States Navy veteran and proudly served his country. He graduated with a master’s degree in computer science and worked for IBM for over 30 years. He later worked for Truist Bank and was the Vice President of IT for 10 years. Tim loved woodworking, college football, and Ham radio. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved them.

