Mr. Tim Wade Daniell, age 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born September 24, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of the late Ben Daniell and Audelle McCarty Daniell
Tim was a United States Navy veteran and proudly served his country. He graduated with a master’s degree in computer science and worked for IBM for over 30 years. He later worked for Truist Bank and was the Vice President of IT for 10 years. Tim loved woodworking, college football, and Ham radio. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved them.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years Denise Daniell and his daughter Allison Daniell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Joyce Daniell; sons, David (Alisha) Daniell, and Greg (Patricia) Daniell; bonus-sons, David(Joey) Browning, Matthew(Nicole)Browning, Dr. Benjamin(Quaneisha) Browing; sister, Nina Boston; brother, Ned Daniell, and 14 grandchildren.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home, from 4-6 p.m.
In keeping with Tim’s wishes his body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
