Timothy "Tim" Lee Staples, 63, of the Lowell Community, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Carrollton on Jan. 22, 1959, he was the son of the late Larry Steed Staples and the late Faye Eidson Staples. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Martha Faye Staples, and brothers, Ben Larkin Staples and Joseph Mike Staples. Tim grew up on the family farm in the Lowell Community and was a dairy farmer. His passion was restoring Farmall tractors, but his greatest love was his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his sons, Gabe (Angie) Staples and Zeb Staples; his sister, Jean Staples Denney; his brother, Steve Staples; and his precious grandchildren, Ella Staples, Ax Staples, Hunter Staples, and Emma Staples.
The family will host a graveside celebration of Tim's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Lowell Cemetery with Pastor Julie Hatcher officiating.
