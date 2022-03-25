Tim Iverson, 52, of Roanoke, Alabama, and formerly of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Mr. Iverson was born on Aug. 7, 1969, in Canton to Roy Laverne and Frances Iverson.
He was a farmer and a member of Pine Hill Christian Church in the Newell community of Randolph County, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar and Mentie Iverson, and Collis “Bud” and Ida Idell Simpson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Deanna Iverson; and his son, Max Webster Iverson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Pine Hill Christian Church (4014 County Road 92, Woodland, AL 36280). Bro. Scott Blake will officiate. Interment will follow the services in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, Mr. Iverson’s body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. (Georgia Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
