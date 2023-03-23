Davoric Tilman was found guilty of two counts of Aggravated Stalking by a jury in Carroll County on Wednesday.
Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Travis Sarkinson sentenced Tilman to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 10 years probation. Sakrinson was able to sentence Tilman to a sentence without parole because of prior felony convictions.
Assistant District Attorneys Wade Mason and Karlie Hightower prosecuted the case with the assistance of Investigator Dewayne Harmon of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office who worked as the prosecuting officer.
According to the press release from John H. Cranford, Jr., District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, the evidence presented at trial showed that, “Davoric Tilman and the victim met in 2016 and dated on and off until the middle of 2019. Throughout their relationship, Mr. Tilman threatened the victim by consistently telling her that he would find her and kill her if she ever left him and that he would kill anyone she was with at the time. The victim lived in constant fear but finally got the courage to leave Mr. Tilman in 2019, sparking his anger and aggression in response. Shortly after she broke off the relationship, the victim was forced to change her phone number to stop Tilman’s harassing calls to her personal phone, which led to him making multiple threatening calls at her place of work. In response, the victim called law enforcement out of fear for her safety. When Mr. Tilman was unsuccessful with those calls, he went to her place of work where he told her coworkers that he wanted to kill her and that he would go to her residence to find her. This incident led to Tilman’s conviction in Douglas County on April 29, 2020 for Terroristic Threats which included a condition of probation and a Permanent Restraining Order prohibiting contact with the victim and her residence ‘forever’”.
Tilman violated the restraining order when he left a signed note on the victim’s door on April 8, 2022. The victim immediately contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and placed a security camera outside of her residence. On April 16, 2022, Tilman returned to the residence once again and was caught on camera. Tilman’s two appearances at the victim’s home was the basis of the two counts of Aggravated Stalking.
Tilman’s behavior, like many domestic abusers that get prosecuted, shows that on many occasions the victims can only feel safe by sending the abuser to prison. The District Attorney’s statement said it, “hopes this victim can sleep well for the next decade, safe in the knowledge that she knows exactly where Tilman is. All victims of domestic abuse in our community should know that if they seek help, the DA’s Office is committed to helping them escape their abuser, receive justice, and end the cycle of violence.”
