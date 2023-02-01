Jacksonville State is becoming a trendy destination for area football stars.
Temple High School quarterback Cameron Vaughn signed his letter of intent to Jacksonville State University on Wednesday as a part of National Signing Day.
Although some speculated he might convert to a wide receiver or defensive back at the college level, Vaughn says he will continue play quarterback for the Gamecocks.
"I just chose a school that showed me the most love and where I felt like home was," Vaughn said. "I felt like when I went to the official visit to Jacksonville State, I knew that's where I wanted to go."
Vaughn says he gave JSU a run for a bit, but he knew that was where he wanted to go all along. He is still a bit uncertain what his major will be, but the two he mentioned were business or physical therapy.
"Cam is a very talented kid. He's got a lot going for him," said head football coach Cory Nix. "He's got an opportunity next year to have a chance to start, and it's up to him."
This past season, Vaughn led the entire state of Georgia in single-game rushing yardage on multiple occasions. In total, he rushed for 1587 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tigers, as well as passing for 1001 yards and 11 touchdowns.
For his varsity career at Temple, Vaughn amassed 3369 passing yards and 25 touchdowns on top of 2261 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing.
Vaughn will join a few other local players at Jacksonville State, including former Carrollton wide receiver Terrell Carmichael, as well as Central's Kameron Edge, who signed his letter of intent on the same day as Vaughn.
