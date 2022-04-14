Temple led a rare comeback, run-rule win against Jackson by scoring 11 runs in the sixth inning on Wednesday.
Temple took the lead early, but after Jackson scored eight runs in the fourth, the Tigers needed a comeback. That’s exactly what they got in the following innings, starting with a three-run fifth and ending with a huge 11-run sixth. With the big inning, the Tigers forced a run-rule win at a score of 18-8.
Temple took a 2-0 lead in the first as Carter Kittrel stole home plate and Gage Tucker found home on a sacrifice fly by Kael Whiddon. Tucker expanded on the Tigers’ lead in the next inning with a two-RBI double, and it was 4-0 Temple.
After a scoreless third inning, Temple went to Whiddon out of the bullpen, and that’s when Jackson put up their eight spot. The Jaguars quickly loaded the bases thanks to two walks and an HBP. Then, three Temple errors, a double, and a groundout all produced scores for Jackson in the inning. After being in control most of the game, Temple was suddenly down 8-4.
Ricky Ruiz relieved some of the pressure from the mound in the fifth, forcing a three-up-three-down sequence and allowing Temple to start their comeback in the bottom of the frame. Isaiah Allen got things started with an RBI single, and Landon Summerville and Ruiz also made it home on a catching error and a balk, respectively.
It was 8-7 Jackson at the end of the fifth. Ruiz forced another empty frame for Jackson in the top of the sixth, and with that momentum, Temple put up 11 runs in the sixth to win the game.
Temple’s big sixth inning was mainly thanks to three walks and two errors by Jackson and singles from Whiddon and Roman Marron. Both the tying and go-ahead runs were scored on errors by the Jaguars.
Tucker was a big story for Temple yet again. He started the game for Tigers, pitching a no-hitter through three innings, striking out four and walking one. Tucker also led the team at the plate, going two-for-four with two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.