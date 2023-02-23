Wednesday’s first round of the state tournament in Temple started late, and the Tigers waited a little longer to get going, but the contest ended in an 85-51 first round win for the Tigers over the Screven County Gamecocks, who got delayed getting to the gym forcing the tipoff to be delayed 28 minutes.
When the contest got underway, it looked as though the Tigers were the ones who had been traveling all day falling behind in the first three minutes.
Temple missed three straight shots from under the basket on three straight trips. The Tigers also missed a foul shot in the early minutes of the first quarter
Ezekiel Jacobson’s lob and a steal and a steal and layup by Josiah Williams turned a deficit into a 7-5 lead with 4:39 to go in the first.
More importantly it sparked a run set off by a pressing defense. An Aman Jackson three from the right corner put the Tigers up by five points.
Screven County closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run and led 18-16 after the first eight minutes. The Gamecocks led by as many as five before the Tigers turned up the heat.
Darren Drayton’s steal and layup stopped the Gamecocks’ run at 11-0 in the first minute of the second quarter.
Temple countered with 17 straight points from there, getting field goals from five different players. They never trailed again.
Jackson’s third 3-pointer, this time from the right corner tied the game at 21-21.
Jackson’s fourth from beyond the arc came from the left wing and pushed the Tigers’ run to 13-0 putting them up by eight. He finished with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
The Gamecocks got back to within six at 37-31 by halftime.
A three by Jacobson and a steal and layup by Jackson gave Temple some breathing room in the early going of the third quarter. Williams’ inside bucket near the 5-minute mark put Temple up 48-36.
An 19-3 run from there closed out the quarter and put Temple up 67-39 going into the fourth.
The Tigers will host the next round at home on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.