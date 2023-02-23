Wednesday’s first round of the state tournament in Temple started late, and the Tigers waited a little longer to get going, but the contest ended in an 85-51 first round win for the Tigers over the Screven County Gamecocks, who got delayed getting to the gym forcing the tipoff to be delayed 28 minutes.

When the contest got underway, it looked as though the Tigers were the ones who had been traveling all day falling behind in the first three minutes.

Trending Videos