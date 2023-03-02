Alex Banks

Alex Banks goes in for a layup in front of a packed house at Temple High School on Wednesday. Banks and Ezekiel Jacobson had 10 points each to lead the Tigers in scoring. Also pictured are Mt. Vernon's Keith Williams (30), Xavier Shegog (5), and Dennis Scott, III (4).

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — In a clash of region champs, the Temple Tigers held a one-point halftime lead over Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, but the second half was a much different picture, and the Tigers fell 68-38 to end their run in the Class A D-I boys basketball playoffs.

Mt. Vernon's roster featured three players over 6'6", all of which played significant minutes, including a 6'10" junior Dennis Scott III, the son of former record-setting NBA shooting guard and Georgia Tech alumnus Dennis Scott, Jr.

