TEMPLE — In a clash of region champs, the Temple Tigers held a one-point halftime lead over Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, but the second half was a much different picture, and the Tigers fell 68-38 to end their run in the Class A D-I boys basketball playoffs.
Mt. Vernon's roster featured three players over 6'6", all of which played significant minutes, including a 6'10" junior Dennis Scott III, the son of former record-setting NBA shooting guard and Georgia Tech alumnus Dennis Scott, Jr.
Despite the significant height advantage, Temple's consistent press defense flustered the Mt. Vernon Mustangs in the first half, holding them to just 12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second.
To start out the game, Temple found ways around the Mustangs' bigs, first with a Josiah Williams layup and continuing with a three pointer from senior Ezekiel Jacobson, putting the Tigers up 6-1. The Mustangs stole back the lead momentarily, but a 7-0 run by the Tigers to end the first quarter kept them in the lead, 15-12.
The second quarter was a similar story, the only difference being that what were good defensive plays by the Tigers in the first quarter turned into fouls in the second. Seven of Mt. Vernon's 13 second-quarter points were off foul shots.
Still, the Tiger offense kept pace, getting two points each from Darren Drayton, Alex Banks, and Abraham Kight, as well as another three and a pair of free throws from Jacobson.
The score at the half was 26-25 Tigers. At that point, it seemed the full house of Tiger fans would be in for an exciting finish. But in the second half, the Mustangs' athletes, as well as a change in defense, shifted that dynamic.
"Probably the biggest change was that they changed defenses—they went to their zone full-court press—and with their size and quickness, it kind of overwhelmed us to start the second half," Temple head coach David Cottrell said.
Temple had a pair of field goals by Banks to start off the third period, but after that, Mt. Vernon scored 14 unanswered points, making the score 41-30 with 2:50 still left in the third. Temple took two different timeouts during this run but could still not counter the Mustang attack.
Willliams had a pair of buckets to lessen the damage before the fourth, but Mt. Vernon still led 47-34.
Unfortunately for Temple, it only got worse in the final quarter, as they scored four points while Mt. Vernon added 22. Once Mt. Vernon established a 20-point lead, it already seemed like the game was over.
The Tigers finish the season with a 24-6 overall record, including a 14-2 record at home. This was Temple's fourth Elite Eight appearance in school history.
Temple was crowned region champs for both the regular season and the region tournament, and also won Haralson County's Hilburn-Patterson Tournament.
"Really proud of this overall season," said Cottrell. "That's what I told them in the locker room. I just thanked them for letting us be their coach for such an exciting, great season. They accomplished so much, and they have so much to be proud of."
Temple will graduate two seniors from this year's team: Aman Jackson and Jacobson.
Cottrell said of his seniors, "Great leaders, great kids. Poured their heart into it and played phenomenal for us this season, especially down the stretch. I couldn't be more proud of them and happy that they were able to create the memories this team created."
