Aman Jackson Temple Region Champs

Aman Jackson led Temple with 17 points as the Temple Tigers defeated Heard County 62-55 in the region championship. This marks Temple's third region boys basketball title in school history.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — When the Temple Tigers needed a three, they got one, sometimes more than one. It was enough to pull away from the Heard County Braves 62-55 in Tuesday night’s 4-A Division I title game at Temple High School.

“Some guys stepped up — Aman, in particular — and shot the ball really well for us,” said Temple head coach David Cottrell.

