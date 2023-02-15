TEMPLE — When the Temple Tigers needed a three, they got one, sometimes more than one. It was enough to pull away from the Heard County Braves 62-55 in Tuesday night’s 4-A Division I title game at Temple High School.
“Some guys stepped up — Aman, in particular — and shot the ball really well for us,” said Temple head coach David Cottrell.
Cottrell was speaking of Aman Jackson, whose first three of the night tied the game at 9-9, and the Tigers never trailed again.
If we could have gotten just one more stop, one more bucket,” Braves head coach Zerick Green said. “Seemed like every time we claw our way up, they hit a big shot on us.”
That early game-tying make wasn’t the only clutch shot that Temple hit that loomed large.
Just before halftime, Jackson hit again, this time from the left half court corner just before the halftime buzzer. Jackson finished with 16 points.
Both coaches understood the magnitude of Jackson's play proved to be in the end.
“That’s a big shot,” Cottrell said. “That’s always a big shot. It kinda pushed that lead up for us at halftime. It was big for us.”
When Jackson hit that buzzer beater, Heard had just cut the gap to six points. When Temple came out in the third, they scored their first bucket immediately pushing the lead to 11 points, which was something Coach Green did not want to see.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Green said of Jackson’s half court heave. “We were going to come out on fire in the third quarter. I tried to keep it in single digits as long as we could.”
Temple got the first six points, including a three by Alex Banks, who led the Tigers with 17 points, that forced a timeout by Green at the 5:52 mark.
From that point neither team had much luck in the scoring department until Cam Ogletree’s three with three and a half minutes to play in the quarter cut the Tigers’ lead in half.
Ogletree’s steal and LJ Green’s layup got Heard to within one. L.J. Green finished with 15 points. The Braves had a couple of chances to go up on the Tigers, and Green’s jumper off a curl followed by a follow shot off a miss after a steal by RoRo Edmunson, who led Heard County with 19 points, capped a 9-0 run putting the Braves up 9-6.
That’s when Jackson tied game at 9-9.
After the late flurry of scoring, the Braves led 13-12 after the first quarter buzzer.
Temple got some distance thanks to a pair of threes on two straight trips by Ezekiel Jacobson that put the Tigers up 22-15. Jacobson finished with 11 points on the night including three makes from beyond the arc.
After Heard converted just 2-of-4 foul shots, Jackson hit again from the right wing putting Temple up by eight.
Threes by Rashad Burden and Jordan Gates got the Braves to within two. That’s as close as the Brave got to Temple.
Jackson’s buzzer beater from near half court gave Temple a nine-point advantage at 36-27.
Temple led by as many as 14 early in the second half thanks to scoring five points in just a few seconds after a three by Darren Drayton and a steal and layup by Jackson.
Heard County made a run at the Tigers late with five straight points to get to within six at 47-41 going into the fourth.
But Drayton hit another three from the corner with 5:21 to go in the game putting Temple back up by nine points at 52-43.
Temple hit threes on two straight trips by Jackson and Josiah Williams and built a 10-point lead, and hit 4-of-6 from the foul line in the final minute to seal the region title.
Both teams will host state tournament games beginning next week.
Girls' Title Game: Heard vs. Lamar
After a slow start by both teams, the Lamar County Lady Trojans used a 19-0 run that spanned the second and third quarter to beat the Heard County Lady Braves 54-36 and win the Class A Region championship
Shakiria Foster led Lamar County with 38 points, 19 in each half to lead the Lady Trojans.
Shyann Kelley on the right side low block got Heard County on the board. Her turnaround after nearly two and a half minutes had passed tied the game at 2-2.
With nether team scoring much in the first two minutes, they both nearly tripled their production in the next two minutes. Lamar held a slight 9-5 edge at the four-minute mark.
The two teams began trading threes with Swint doing her part from the right wing, but 23 answered on Lamar County’s next trip to keep the margin at four points with just under three minutes to play in the first.
She scored on a runout after a steal setting off a 9-0 run that ended the quarter with Lamar leading 18-8 after the game’s first eight minutes.
Lamar was able to extend the run thanks to a full court pressing defense and some unfortunate shooting luck by the Lady Braves.
Evans’ three finally broke the run at 19-0 with 3:50 to go in the half. At that point the deficit was 28-11.
Lamar went into halftime up 30-14.
Heard County opened the second half with a 7-2 run on two buckets by Swint and an and-one by Boykin which cut Lamar’s lead to 11 points with just under five minutes to go in the third.
But Lamar’s Foster scored nine straight, mostly in the paint. Her three late in the third put Lamar up by 20 points at 43-23.
The Lady Trojans held a comfortable 45-27 cushion going into the fourth.
Both teams will host state tournament games next week.
