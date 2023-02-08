TEMPLE — Tiger baseball opened the season with a 5-2 loss at home on Tuesday against the Langston Hughes Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through two innings, and a two-run effort by the Tigers in the seventh was not enough.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TEMPLE — Tiger baseball opened the season with a 5-2 loss at home on Tuesday against the Langston Hughes Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through two innings, and a two-run effort by the Tigers in the seventh was not enough.
Temple starter Reece Holloway took the loss on the mound, going one and one third of an inning, allowing five runs on one hit and six walks. AJ Black and Parker Andel both pitched out of the bullpen.
Temple had a total of four hits in the loss, led by Isaiah Allen who went two for three at the plate. Will Dorsey and Andel also earned hits for the Tigers. Rylee Hollowood had the Tigers’ only RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning.
In the first inning, Hughes had three straight walks, then Andrew Dorsey doubled to put two runs on the board for the Panthers. A sacrifice fly by Deon Huffman then added to that lead before the end of the first half-inning to make it 3-0 Hughes.
In the second inning, two Hughes runners found home on a left-field single by Ron Hodges, setting the Panthers with a 5-0 advantage.
Temple struck out a total of eleven times through the first six innings. The Tigers put up their first run in the seventh as Allen scored on a ball put into play by Black, with the help of a second-base fielding error. With bases loaded, Hollowood walked on a 4-1 count, allowing Gage Andel to score and put the game at 5-2.
The tying three runs filled up the bases for Temple as Laythen Bagwell stepped up to home plate, but with two outs, Quaterrion Walton pitched his seventh and final strikeout of the game to end Temple’s last-frame surge.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.