Tigers earn first region win in 12-inning game

TEMPLE — In a 12-inning, low-scoring marathon—the second game of a double header with Crawford County—Temple Tiger baseball earned their first region win of the season at a score of 4-3 last Friday.
With Temple batting in the bottom of the 12th and the game tied 3-3, Kade Brown took third base then advanced home to score the game-winning run after the throw from short stop sailed past third base.
Parker Andel and Preston Bott led the Tigers on offense with two hits each on four at-bats, with Andel batting in two runs.
Isaiah Allen got the start for the Tigers and pitched more than a full regulation game, going seven and two-thirds innings while allowing three runs (none earned) on eight hits, seven strikeouts and no walks.
Reece Holloway pitched the remainder of the game without surrendering a run on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.
Crawford scored all three of their runs in the same inning, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. With two outs away, a triple by Judd Puckett scored two runs, and Trace Hodges sent Puckett home on a double before a pop out ended the frame.
Temple responded with one run on the bottom of that inning, as Roman Marron scored on a bunt by Holloway, cutting the Crawford lead to 3-1.
The Tigers then tied the game up with two in bottom of the fifth, as a triple by Andel into left field plated both Brown and Marron to make it 3-3.
Despite several runners getting on base for either team after this point, neither the Eagles or the Tigers could construct a run-scoring sequence, and the game trudged along for five extra innings before Brown ended the game.
In total Crawford out-hit Temple 12 hits to seven and had one less error in the field—four to three—but the Tigers found a way to win regardless.
Temple ends their region schedule with a 1-8 record in region play. The Tigers (6-17) will have three non-region games to close out the regular season, starting today on the road against Mount Zion (8-12) today at 5:30 p.m.
