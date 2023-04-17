Tigers earn first region win in 12-inning game

Reece Holloway pitched a shutout in extra innings as Temple defeated Crawford County 4-3 on Friday to end their region schedule.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — In a 12-inning, low-scoring marathon—the second game of a double header with Crawford County—Temple Tiger baseball earned their first region win of the season at a score of 4-3 last Friday.

With Temple batting in the bottom of the 12th and the game tied 3-3, Kade Brown took third base then advanced home to score the game-winning run after the throw from short stop sailed past third base.

