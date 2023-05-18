Tigers earn big win in Spring Game vs. McNair

Temple's McClann Metayer had a pick six as the Tigers outscored McNair 41-0 in the first half of their Spring Game on Wednesday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — Temple High School's football team hosted a Spring Game against the McNair Mustangs on Wednesday, and at the end of the first half, Temple was up 41-0 before the scoreboard was cleared for the second half.

Wednesday's game was a 12-minute quarter format with the Varsity teams playing for the first three quarters and the Junior Varsity squads subbing in the fourth quarter.

