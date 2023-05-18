Tigers earn big win in Spring Game vs. McNair

TEMPLE — Temple High School's football team hosted a Spring Game against the McNair Mustangs on Wednesday, and at the end of the first half, Temple was up 41-0 before the scoreboard was cleared for the second half.
Wednesday's game was a 12-minute quarter format with the Varsity teams playing for the first three quarters and the Junior Varsity squads subbing in the fourth quarter.
With the Tigers graduating dual-threat quarterback Cam Vaughn, Temple has moved away from the spread and into running an under-center Wing-T type offense this year, and the Tigers had success in the new system early in the game.
Junior running back C.J. Gray had two early productive runs, including a 60-plus yard breakaway run, setting up Jace Glenn for the first score of the game, a short run up the middle.
Quarterback Jackson Gribben got the start for the Tigers, and on their second possession threw up a jump ball to Gray on 4th down and 11 for a roughly 20-yard score to put Temple up 13-0 with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
Playing linebacker, freshman Hudson Nix (head coach Cory Nix's son) had a pass breakup on McNair's next possession helping to give Temple the ball back.
Ashton Eskew played the ensuing drive at quarterback, and he handed off to Cayson McAnallen on the first carry of the drive who took it roughly 35 yards, eventually setting up a rushing score by Gray to make it 20-0 Tigers following Beckham Tull's extra point.
McNair fumbled on their next drive and Temple's Jaydn McClaude recovered, and a pair of rushes by Glenn stacked the Tiger lead up to 27-0.
A leaping interception by Temple wide receiver/defensive back McClann Metayer was the next highlight for the Tigers, and Metayer sprinted down the visiting sideline for the pick-six score.
Temple's Jayden McDaniels then followed Metayer with another interception in a similar spot on the field, and Glenn capitalized on the turnover with his third and final rushing score of the night.
Following the extra point, Temple led 41-0 with 14 seconds left until halftime.
The scoreboard was cleared at halftime, and in the third quarter, McNair finally found a bit of footing on offense, as Sedarian Williams rushed for a 35-yard score, their only points of the night.
Temple's Varsity offense was driving into McNair territory before the J.V. teams subbed in for the fourth quarter. In J.V. play, Darrius Rogers had two big carries for Temple before Nehemiah Dorsey powered his way into the end zone for the final score of the game.
