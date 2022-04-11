The Temple Tigers closed out a non-region game against the Heritage Hawks on Friday at a score of 6-3. The Tigers established a 6-1 lead with a four-run sixth inning, and they were able to end the Hawks’ attempt at a late comeback to end the game.
It was windy and spitting rain at Temple High School as the teams took the field on Friday. The first three innings went by quickly, only taking a little over twenty minutes.
The game slowed down in the top of the fourth when Heritage put up the first run of the game on an RBI single from Braxton Goodwin.
Temple responded in the bottom of the frame, however, as Ricky Ruiz scored on a passed ball and Gage Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to send Landon Summerville home for the go-ahead run.
The Tigers put up four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Laythen Bagwell, Roman Marron, and Tucker all had RBI singles in the inning to put Temple up 6-1.
The game looked like it was over, but Heritage rallied late in the top of the seventh. With two outs already on the board, the Hawks did not give up the game, knocking in two runs on a line drive double by Bryson Smallwood.
A comeback seemed possible, especially as the next Hawk batter was walked. However, Temple finally closed the door as Noah Meyer grounded out to shortstop Luke Watson.
Temple pitchers Watson, Marron and Tucker spent fairly equal time on the mound in the win. The pitchers combined to allow three runs on five hits and a total of nine strikeouts.
Summerville led the Tigers at the plate with two hits on three at-bats. Carter Kittrel, Parker Andel, and Bagwell all had two RBIs in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.