Tigers can't recover from early Lumpkin Co. lead

Lumpkin County’s Mason Sullens dives for a touchdown in the first half as Temple’s Jadyn McClaude (10) and Manny Watkins (16) attempt to make a stop. Sullens was the driving force for the Indians’ offense, approaching 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Temple Tigers fell behind within the first 15 seconds of Friday’s game against Lumpkin County last Friday, and that deficit lasted the remainder of the game in a 35-0 loss.

Lumpkin County’s Nolan Matthews returned the opening kickoff for 70-plus yards to the end zone down the visiting sideline for the early lead.