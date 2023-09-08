Tigers can't recover from early Lumpkin Co. lead

The Temple Tigers fell behind within the first 15 seconds of Friday’s game against Lumpkin County last Friday, and that deficit lasted the remainder of the game in a 35-0 loss.
Lumpkin County’s Nolan Matthews returned the opening kickoff for 70-plus yards to the end zone down the visiting sideline for the early lead.
After Temple’s first possession stalled with a three and out, the visiting Indians took a bit longer to add their second score of the game. Lumpkin rode the wave of running back Mason Sullens, who capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown carry to extend their lead to 14-0 with 6:26 left on the first quarter clock.
Sullens carried the workload for Lumpkin County’s offense all game, approaching 200 rushing yards and two scores on the night.
Temple had one long drive in the first half following this score, starting with a long kickoff return by JD Penson and continuing with a pair of key completions to McClann Metayer. However, that drive ended with a called interception along the home sideline.
Jadyn McClaude recovered a fumbled handoff by Lumpkin shortly after to give the Tigers the ball back, but that resulted in another three and out, and ultimately the 14-0 score carried over into halftime.
Temple got the ball to start the second half and put together another productive drive into Lumpkin County territory, but yet again a turnover left the Tigers with no points on the board.
Penson broke off a long run down the middle of the field but lost control of the ball and Lumkin recovered. From there, Sullens and the Lumpkin offense put together a bruising touchdown drive. After a 16-yard run to the Tigers’ one-yard line, Sullens walked across the goal line.
Playing catch-up, Temple quarterback Jackson Gribben threw a long interception on the Tigers’ next possession, and that turned into another Lumpkin touchdown drive bleeding into the fourth quarter, ending in a 10-yard quarterback sweep by Cal Faulkner
With 9:20 on the fourth quarter clock, Temple trailed 28-0.
Gribben tried to get the Tiger offense moving in the final minutes, starting with a long completion to Manny Watkins for a first down, but a third interception thrown to Lumpkin’s Gerald Walker, Jr. translated into seven more points for the Indians, this time an eight-yard slant from Faulkner to Luke Evans for the 35-0 final.
The shutout loss marks Temple’s first loss as the Tigers drop to 3-1, while Lumpkin County moves to 3-0 on the season.
