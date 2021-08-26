University of West Georgia volleyball standout Tierra White was named to the 2021 Preseason All-Gulf South Conference Team, league officials announced Thursday morning.
The sophomore middle blocker from Columbus delivered a breakout campaign in 2019, leading the league in hitting percentage (.389) and ranking second in kills (435) en route to GSC and South Region Freshman of the Year honors, as well as First-Team All-GSC accolades.
During the 2021 GSC Spring Championship Series, White played in all 36 sets of the abbreviated season and ranked No. 1 on the team in kills (102) and blocks (40).
As a team, the Wolves were picked seventh in the 2021 Preseason GSC Volleyball Coaches’ Poll with 65 points. Three-time defending league champion West Florida was tabbed as the conference favorite with 116 points, including eight of the 12 first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Alabama-Huntsville, Montevallo, Auburn Montgomery and Union, respectively.
West Georgia and first-year head coach Kara Hellmann open the season on Sept. 3-4 at the Erskine Tournament in Due West, South Carolina. The Wolves swing into GSC play on Sept. 21 upon hosting Auburn Montgomery at The Coliseum.
